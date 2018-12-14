HISD Heights HS student accused of bringing handgun to school

Jailyn Page is accused of bringing a firearm to Houston Independent School District campus.

HOUSTON - A Houston Independent School District Heights High School student was accused of bringing a handgun to school on Thursday, officials said.

Jailyn Page, 17, was charged with bringing a firearm to a gun-free school zone.

District officials said Page was arrested by HISD police officers after he was found in possession of the handgun on campus.

No students were harmed.

Page bond was set at $1,000.

"We are grateful that no one was injured and that alert administrators discovered the weapon," HISD said in a released statement.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.