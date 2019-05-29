HFD Station 101 in Kingwood remains closed due to damage from recent flooding

KINGWOOD, Texas - When heavy rains flooded parts of Kingwood earlier this month, one of the casualties was Houston Fire Department Station 101.

The storm damaged the roof and flooded the station’s lounge area, leaving the building uninhabitable.

Firefighters from Station 101 were sent to two nearby stations in Kingwood.

The emergency medical crew went to Station 104 while the ladder crew was reassigned to Station 102. Fire department spokeswoman Sheldra Brigham said the crews were placed so as not to impact emergency call response time.

But firefighter union head Marty Lancton said the city needs to move faster with repairs on the Kingwood station.

“It has been one of the hardest hit areas during (Hurricane) Harvey, was hit again last month, and we’re just now entering hurricane season. And the fact the city since last month, has not repaired a critical infrastructure facility, in Kingwood, should be alarming to all Houstonians," Lancton said.

Some work has already been done, but a spokesman with the city’s General Services Division said more tests are needed on the roof, and there’s still more sheet rocking and electrical repairs to be done.

The city hopes to have the station back in service by June 18.

Until then, security may be an issue as well.

Two unlocked doors were found on Wednesday by KPRC2 crews, allowing anyone to walk through the building. It still houses fire and office equipment, along with firefighters' personal items.

Channel 2 reported that the building was open to the fire department, police and the GSD. A police officer arrived about around 5 p.m. Wednesday to secure the building.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.