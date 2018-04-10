Here's how Memorial Park is getting safer

HOUSTON - In an effort to combat crime and improve response time at Memorial Park, the Memorial Park Conservancy and the Houston Police Department launched an urban safety program on Monday.

“Through this collaborative partnership with HPD, we hope to boost Houstonians’ confidence that their time pursuing health, recreation and nature will be as safe as possible at Memorial Park,” said Cara Rudelson, chief operating officer of Memorial Park Conservancy.

Officials said the program is designed to prevent crime and decrease response times to park emergencies.

Off-road monitoring by the Police Department, a 911 trail locator system, a security camera access system and a volunteer patrol program are being introduced to the city's largest urban-center park.

Officials said the program is expected to be replicated in other parks throughout the city.

“We are thrilled to expand HPD’s presence in Memorial Park,” said Captain Guinn Shaver, of Central Patrol. “This model program for Houston goes a long way to increasing security at our parks, which should always represent a safe haven for the residents they serve.”

Memorial Park spans 1,500 acres and welcomes about 4 million visitors annually.

Two off-road vehicles were donated to help the operation. The vehicles' ability to travel in hard-to-reach areas will help cut response times.

A trail marker system will also be installed to aid first responders in the event of an emergency. Sign posts with geographic information system addresses will be placed throughout the park over the next year to ensure park users can appropriately relay their exact location to law enforcement officers.

The conservancy is enlisting volunteers to serve as additional eyes and ears as part of the Memorial Park Conservancy Park Patrol. During daylight hours, volunteers will be on the running trail or natural surface trails answering questions, helping with emergency and nonemergency situations and reporting issues to conservancy staff. Park Patrol volunteers will go through park-specific training and must be at least 18 years of age. Volunteers must pass a criminal background check and commit at least five hours per month to patrol duty. Those interested in volunteering can visit memorialparkconservancy.org/volunteer or email volunteer@memorialparkconservancy.org.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.