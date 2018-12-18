Heavy early morning fog causes fatal accident in north Harris County

HOUSTON - Already the fog and low visibility have played in factor in at least one fatal accident in north Harris County.

According to deputies, the accident happened around 2 a.m. near the N. Sam Houston Pkwy and TC Jester.

An Infiniti SUV was traveling westbound on the N. Sam Houston feeder road when, authorities said, the driver did not see an 18-wheeler stopped at a red light at the TC Jester Intersection and slammed into the back of the truck.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered only minor injuries.

Deputies have not yet released the identity of the SUV's driver. The road has since reopened.

The fog is expected to linger until 10 or 11 a.m. Tuesday, so extreme caution is advised.

