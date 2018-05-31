Heat plays role in Texans OTAs

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans dealt with the Houston heat very well Wednesday as they worked their way through offseason training.

They held their practice inside the Methodist Training Center/Texans Practice Bubble.

The team is in the midst of its second week of organized team activities as it continue to get its players onto the field.

“Luke Richesson (senior director of sports performance) and I talk about that a lot,” head coach Bill O’Brien said in reference to taking practice indoors. “We look at it out there today. It was going to be 103 heat index. Felt like, where we are right now in the offseason program, let’s get a good practice here inside. Maybe we’ll go out tomorrow, but we kind of talk about that every single day. There’s just a new way that we’re thinking about that moving forward here.”

Inside or outside, these practices are always opportunities for the offense, especially wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Deshaun Watson, to continue building things together.

“It gives me chills sometimes just to think what we did in the little time we had together, but seeing him mature, not just on the field but off the field, I can’t wait,” Hopkins said in describing his excitement for what next season could hold for him and Watson.

“I feel like I set the standard high for myself and him,” Watson said.

“So, I think we can be the best in this league. I think he can be the best quarterback. I know I can be the best wide receiver, and that’s our mindset coming into the season,” Hopkins said.

