Hear from man who made 911 call to report Deer Park chemical fire

DEER PARK, Texas - Anthony Zambrano sensed the trouble before most.

When a fire broke out at a chemical storage facility in Deer Park on Sunday, he made a very important 911 call.

“You could just see the smoke start coming up and I’m, like, man, that’s not normal. That’s not normal at all,” Zambrano said.

He said he was in the area Sunday morning when he got a bad feeling about the smoke he saw building above Deer Park.

“Coming from a facility like that, you know it wasn’t a good,” Zambrano said.

He was one of the first people to call 911. According to the incident report Channel 2 received from Deer Park Police Department, his call came in at 10:13 a.m. Sunday. According to that call slip, the first crews dispatched to the scene arrived at 10:48 a.m. Anthony said he was watched as the emergency crews sped down the highway.

“I was just glad somebody was going to check it out.”

He said he didn’t realized how extensive or intense the fire at the ITC Storage facility would be.

“I thought they would contain it. I thought they would be able to stop it, but apparently not,” Zambrano said.

While the fire continued to burn 60 hours after his 911 call, Zambrano said he is glad that he went with gut and made the call.

