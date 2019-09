CYPRESS, Texas - Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after an SUV was discovered in a pond in northwest Harris County overnight.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a Tweet said someone drove the SUV into Hayden Pond then exited the vehicle.

HCS pulled the SUV from the pond.

I've joined my @hcsotexas team at Hayden Pond. Tire marks show the path the operator took driving straight into the pond. We know an unknown male exited, and now in the process of extracting the SUV. Hoping no one else was in it. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/y23Q4x5nDG — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 21, 2019

