HCSO: 19-year-old shot to death in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in northwest Houston, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting near a garage in the 1900 block of Cypress Bay Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A vehicle reportedly pulled up to the man, an altercation broke out and at some point, shots were fired, according to authorities.

The shooting death is under investigation at this time.



