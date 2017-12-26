Have you seen this woman and her child? Authorities searching for pair missing since Saturday

FORT BEND CO., Texas - Authorities are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old child who have been missing since Saturday.

The mother, Hillina Belay, 41, and her daughter, Hannah Belay, 2, have been missing since about noon Saturday, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Hillina Belay was last seen driving a dark-colored compact vehicle.

Authorities say while no indication of foul play exists, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking their whereabouts in order to verify their well-being.

Hillina Belay is about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. Her daughter, Hannah, is about 2-and-a-half-feet tall and has black hair.

Belay and her daughter live in the Westpark Lakes subdivision and is near Bella Terra Parkway and the Grand Parkway.

Anyone who has seen Hillina Belay or her daughter, Hannah, is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

