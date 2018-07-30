Hate speech spray painted outside Tomball school

TOMBALL, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after hate speech graffiti was found on the school track outside of Willow Wood Junior High in Tomball.

A young woman posted a photo of the graffiti on Twitter after her mother discovered it during a morning walk. The spray paint was removed from the track on Sunday morning, but Channel 2 found another swastika spray painted on the cement that had not yet been removed.

Neighbors who live in the area said it might be cleaned up but it hasn't been forgotten.

“It’s disgusting," nearby resident John Leahy said.

He said that his grandchildren attend Willow Wood Junior High and he finds the whole ordeal appalling.

“I hope the person is caught and punished," Leahy said.

Deputies don’t know who is responsible, but they are asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers if they have any information.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.