Harvey victims living in FEMA trailer receive eviction notice

BAYTOWN, Texas - A family of six is figuring out what to do after they were told they have to evacuate from their FEMA trailers after they were told they violated the rules and conditions of living in it.

John and Rene Isaacks live on Bayou Blvd which was hit hard during Hurricane Harvey.

“It’s amazing that the water got that high , it’s amazing that my family didn’t get hurt,” explained Rene.

Clothes and a blanket sit at the top of a tree next to where the Isaacks family home once stood. An ironic reminder of what Harvey took away from them. More than four feet of watered entered into their home, which was so damaged, they had to tear it down.

While the family did have flood insurance, they’ve had to spend about between $10,000 to $20,000 to remove the home and clean up the property. Nine months since the flooding and they’re finally starting to rebuild.

“This is 34 loads of dirt bringing it up to this year’s standards,” explained John has he looked at the pile of dirt where his house once stood. “Hopefully we’ll pour the concrete sometime next week.”

John said he’s reached out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for months to remove the electrical wiring to a new location so he could rebuild. Also, he said they’ve had major electrical issues with the trailer.

“We requested over three and a half months ago for it to be moved, we’ve had issues with the air conditioner on this unit since day one it doesn’t’ work right,” explained John.

He said on Sunday they made emergency calls to FEMA after they started having problems.

“We were having electrical issues power, voltage dropped at 93 volts inside the trailer, we could hear the motor on the air condition, literally it sounded like a car revving its engine,” explained John.

He said he called his electrician and they rerouted the wires, shortened them to get the voltage to drop.

He then got a letter from the Texas General Land Office stating, “On June 5, 2018, FEMA has found that you are in violation of the rules and conditions of the Revocable License due to the information provided to us by a FEMA field technician. It was brought to our attention that you disconnected the utilities to the unit, rewired electrical lines, and buried some lines underground. FEMA field technician informed you that this is a safety issue and it has the potential to become a major maintenance issue, but you decided to move forward with the process.”

John said he was worried for his family safety and contends no one told him.

