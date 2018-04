Flooded homes near Lake Houston after Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 30, 2017.

HOUSTON - The World Meteorological Organization announced Thursday that the name Harvey has been officially retired for use as a hurricane.

The center also retired the names Irma, Maria and Nate.

Harvey was the second costliest storm behind Katrina.

Sixty-eight people were killed in Harvey.

