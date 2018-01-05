Harvey 'boat heroes' honored at annual Houston Boat Show

HOUSTON - People who used their boats to rescue flood victims during Hurricane Harvey will be honored Friday, during the opening day of the Houston Boat Show.

What is billed as the largest indoor boat show in the country opened at 1 p.m., but before that happened organizers recognized 18 people who came to the rescue during Harvey.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner praised the willingness of everyone who took to flood waters to help rescue their neighbors.

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis related a story about Turner’s call the first night that floodwaters started to rise, asking for boats.

The people who were honored were identified by the Boating Trade Association of Metropolitan Houston, which owns the show.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.