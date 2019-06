HOUSTON - The Harris County District Attorney's Office has filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil for a plant fire in Baytown.

On March 16, a hydrofining unit caught fire and burned for more than three hours before emergency crews were able to put it out.

The Harris County's Pollution Control Services Department determined the fire started as a result of a tube leak.

ExxonMobil officials said they will challenge the lawsuit's allegations.

