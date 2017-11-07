Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable shot 6 times in legs

HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable was shot several times Sunday, according to officials.

The shooting was reported about 6 p.m. at 9006 Walnut Glen Drive.

A spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff's Office said that the deputy constable, identified by Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman as Justin Gay, went to the home after a call about a domestic dispute.

Police said 40-year-old Constantine Argyriou's mother called 911 after an argument with him.

As Gay tried to take Argyriou into custody, shots were fired.

“There was an altercation between he (Gay) and the suspect and during that time the suspect pulled a gun and shot six to seven times at Deputy Gay,” Herman said.

Gay was shot six times in the legs, and was listed in stable condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital, Herman said.

"From what we're being told, both of his knee caps were blown," he said.

Herman said Gay will require several extensive surgeries on the road to recovery.

The sheriff's office posted to social media that Constantine Argyriou, 40, is in custody. He was taken to a hospital and treated for bites sustained by a Police K-9.

Argyriou is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Gay is a two-year veteran of the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, Herman said.

As Gay lay in his hospital bed Sunday night, Herman said that at least 30 officers were lined up outside to offer him comfort and support.

Herman himself said he was able to speak to Deputy Gay and pray with him as well.

“I got to get in and see him, and he was in good spirits as we prayed together ... and there were probably 20 to 30 other deputies in there as well, with more on the way”, Herman said.

Deputies searched a wooded area along a bayou for the gun Argyriou used to shoot Gray. Herman said Argyriou tossed it after the shooting and wouldn't tell investigators where he threw the gun.

