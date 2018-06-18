Harris County officials urge people to pay close attention to weather, potential flooding

HOUSTON - Meteorologists with the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are urging people to pay close attention to the weather over the next couple of days.

Meteorologist Jeff Linder with the Harris County Flood Control District is forecasting the heavy rain to begin Sunday night going into Monday’s morning commute. Linder said to expect to see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches widespread. He said people living south of I-10 could get between 3 to 6 inches.

“One of the things we’ll be watching for especially late tonight into tomorrow is very heavy rain in a short period of time,” he said. “We could be seeing anywhere from 1 to 3 inches in an hour or less and that will result in some very rapid street flooding that we could see.”

The city of Houston is also cautioning drivers about the following:

• Driving through high water, especially on feeder roads and underpasses.

• Leaving their pets outside.

• Speeding and hydroplaning.

• Traveling during periods of heavy rain.

City officials are also urging Houstonians to watch closely for weather updates.

