Harris County officials continue crackdown on unlicensed after-hour bars

HOUSTON - Harris County is continuing its crackdown on unlicensed after-hour bars.

County Attorney Vince Ryan has obtained two court orders against three bars.

The Envy Lounge and Climax Lounge, in Southwest Houston, and the Palacios After-Hours bar, in North Houston, have all closed since the lawsuits were filed.

In the past two months, 10 unlicensed after-hours bar locations throughout Harris County have been closed because of lawsuits filed by the Harris County Attorney’s Office.

“After-hours bars are a threat to our community, often breeding violent assaults, shootings and drunk driving,” Ryan said. “Young people who frequent these clubs are unwittingly placing themselves in dangerous situations. My office will continue to work with law enforcement to shut down these nuisances.”

