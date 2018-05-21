Hargrave High School student arrested after tip about gun

HUFFMAN, Texas - A student at Hargrave High School was arrested Monday after administrators were told he had a gun, officials said.

Officials at the Huffman Independent School District said in a Facebook post that they received a tip that the student had a gun in his backpack and wanted to hurt himself.

“The student and backpack were immediately taken into custody, and the building has been placed on lockdown as a precaution as we continue to investigate the incident,” officials said in the post.

Officials did not immediately say whether the student was actually in possession of a weapon.

This was another in a series of threats at Houston-area schools after Friday's massacre at Santa Fe High School that killed 10 people.

