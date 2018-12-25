H-E-B checker rewarded after paying stranger's bill

LAKE JACKSON, Texas - H-E-B checker Jake Pate not only didn't expect anything for his kindness. He didn't think anyone was watching.

Ryan Birdsong might have been the only witness when a woman Jake was checking out realized, she didn't have enough money

“My brother and I even looked at each other thinking did you see that?” Birdsong said,” “So Jake reached in his pocket, pulled his wallet out said don't worry about it, swiped his card and said Merry Christmas.”

Birdsong took a picture and shared it to Facebook: "I want everyone to meet Jake at H-E-B,” the post said, “Everyone should try to be more like Jake. "

Some 75,000 likes and nearly thirty thousand shares later he realizes someone saw.

“I'm all over Facebook and it's just like this whole big thing and I’m like holy, what is going on?” Pate said.

The Taylor Whitney "Show Up" Scholarship Fund learned about the deed and awarded Pate $500.

It turns out, the woman Pate helped had just paid for someone else's groceries.

Because she did something so good I felt like it was my responsibility to return the favor, just, you know, the spirit of doing what's right,” Pate said.





