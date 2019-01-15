Gunman sought after shots fired at Katy-area mosque

KATY, Texas - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find who is responsible for shooting at a mosque in the Katy area.

Deputies responded late Monday afternoon to the Muslim American Society-Katy Center Mosque at 1800 Baker Road in west Harris County for a criminal mischief call.

A mosque employee said gunshots were fired at the mosque and a contractor's truck in the parking lot, according to deputies.

The mosque's front wall was hit by a bullet and the truck had a bullet hole in the windshield, deputies said.

Employees believe the shooting took place early Monday morning, but it wasn't discovered until the afternoon, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A surveillance still photo of the vehicle was released, but it is very grainy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of a suspect in this case. Tips can be called in at 713-222-TIPS (8477); submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or sent by texting TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

