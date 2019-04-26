Gun, drugs found in HISD student's backpack, school says

Richard Duran, 18, is accused of bringing a handgun and drugs to HISD's Austin High School campus.

HOUSTON - A student was arrested after authorities believe he brought a gun and drugs to Austin High School's campus Wednesday morning, Houston Independent School Officials said in a statement.

The student was identified by court records as Richard Duran, 18.

The handgun and drugs were found in his backpack and were confiscated, according to the statement. Police were then notified, the school said.

He has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, according to court records.

