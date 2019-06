HOUSTON - A guard was shot during an attempted robbery of an armored truck at Willowbrook Mall on Saturday afternoon in northwest Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:37 p.m. outside Dick's Sporting Goods.

Houston police said the guard was shot in the arm during the incident. Police said two people involved in the shooting are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

