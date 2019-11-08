Grand Parkways toll prices will increase next year

A hearing to discuss plans to finish completion of the Grand Parkway is scheduled Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Austin.

HOUSTON - Traveling on Grand Parkway is going to cost drivers more beginning next year.

The Texas Department of Transportation and the Houston-area counties which Grand Parkway runs through established a two percent toll rate escalation.

The toll rate escalation is effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Toll rates currently range from 47 cents - $2.16 for a two-axel vehicle. With the planned rate escalation in effective, the price range will be 48 cents - $2.20 per tolling point.

Though one to four cent increase doesn't seem too impactful, it adds up.

A commuter living in Katy and working in The Woodlands, or vice-verse, pays approximately $14 a day in tolls. With the two percent toll rate escalation, this commuter will be billed an additional $73 for the year.

Click here to see how much your commute will cost after the rate increase.

