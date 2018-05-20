Governor calls for moment of silence Monday morning for Santa Fe victims

Gov. Greg Abbott is asking for a moment of silence Monday morning at 10 a.m. to honor the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, according to his office.

"The act of evil that occurred in Santa Fe has deeply touched the core of who we are as Texans," the governor said in a statement. “In the midst of such tragedy, we pray for the victims and those mourning in Santa Fe, while we work to ensure swift and meaningful action to protect our students in schools across our state."

Ten people were killed and 13 were injured Friday during a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County.

"I ask all Texans to join in holding a moment of silence tomorrow morning to remember the victims, their families, and first responders of the attack that took place at Santa Fe High School," said Abbott.

