Good Samaritan pulls 8-month-old baby from hot, unlocked car; Katy woman arrested

KATY, Texas - A mother is facing charges after constables say she left her baby in the car while she went to shop at Hobby Lobby, Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson said.

Investigators said they were called around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Hobby Lobby on U.S. 99 and S Fry Road after a good Samaritan got the baby out of the car. They said the child was wearing pants, a short-sleeved shirt and socks and was covered by a blanket.

The car was off, the windows were up and the doors were unlocked, investigators said.

The child was hot to the touch and was sweating, but was checked out by EMS and appeared to be OK, officials said.

The woman, identified as 29-year-old Ayesha Farooq, told investigators that a neighbor was watching the baby in the car, but officials said there was no one else in the car and the car was not running when they arrived at the scene.

Child protective services was contacted following the incident and investigators say there are no known issues in the past with the family, the constable's office said.

Though officials don't know exactly how hot it was inside the car, they said the temperature reached 96 degrees Wednesday.

The child was released to the father, they said.

