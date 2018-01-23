Goddard School worker accused of inappropriately touching girl, police say

PEARLAND, Texas - A worker at the Goddard School in Pearland was arrested after a girl said she was inappropriately touched by him, authorities said.

According to Pearland police, they began investigating the allegations against Derion Hanson on Dec. 27 after the child told her parents that Hanson gave her hugs on several occasions and touched her throughout the day.

Police said that Hanson admitted to the allegations during an interview with investigators.

Hanson was charged with indecency with a child.

