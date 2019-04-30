'Give me your money': 2 Lamar HS students accused of robbing classmate at gunpoint on campus

HOUSTON - Two high school students are accused of robbing a classmate at gunpoint on campus last year.

Rayshun Dewayne Dallas and Desmond Gibran Gaines are both charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and are due in court on Friday.

On Oct. 11, 2018, authorities said Dallas, 19, and Gaines, 18, cornered another student in a bathroom at Lamar High School shortly after dismissal.

The victim told police he went to a bathroom on the third floor after the dismissal bell and as he was exiting the stall, Gaines pulled a gun and demanded his money while Dallas waited at the door, according to court documents.

The victim told authorities he opened his wallet and Gaines took about $220, court records indicate.

The victim told authorities that when Gaines pulled out the gun, he cocked it and said, "Give me your money," according to court documents.

The victim was able to identify Dallas and Gaines through photo lineups and described the gun that was used as a black 9-mm.

"The person in this photograph pulled a gun on me and stole the money in my wallet. This occurred in the school restroom," the victim said when he identified Gaines.

"The person in this photograph was the accomplice to the other person who pulled a gun on me. He positioned himself at the door so I couldn't run out, while the other person had a gun to my head," the victim said when he identified Dallas.

School officials reviewed surveillance video with the victim. The video corroborated his tale of events, court records said. During the review of the video, officials said a third student was seen acting as a lookout in the stairwell.

After the robbery, Gaines and Dallas were seen on video running down the stairwell to the first floor and then out of the building.

When Gaines was searched the day after the robbery, he was in possession of marijuana, according to court documents. When Gaines' car was searched, a 9-mm magazine with nine rounds was found.

