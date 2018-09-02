Victim in southeast Houston shooting Katrina victim, leaves behind 1-year-old son, girlfriend says

HOUSTON - The girlfriend of a man shot and killed late Saturday has identified him as 19-year-old Jonathan Alvis.

Alvis moved to Houston from Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina and leaves behind a 1-year-old son, she said.

Police said they were initially called to a convenience store around 11:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Scott Street in southeast Houston on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the abdomen, police said. He was pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital just after midnight.

Initial reports indicate that Alvis was arguing with a man outside the store when two additional men walked up and joined in the argument, police said. One of the men pulled a gun and shot Alvis, police said.

The dispute appears to be gang-related, police said.

Police released still images from surveillance video Sunday morning. Police said one of the suspects is described as wearing a white T-shirt. Another is described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and stood by the door of the store in another image.

A third suspect is described as wearing a camouflage outfit and was seen inside the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police.

