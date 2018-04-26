George H.W. Bush rooting for Rockets from hospital

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush is expected to go home by the end of the week after he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

A spokesperson said President Bush is feeling so well, that he’s focused on the Rockets closing out the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

All week many speculated if the stress of losing his beloved wife, Barbara, sent him to the hospital. On Twitter, the Bush family’s spokesman Jim McGrath, tweeted out the former president contracted an infection that spread to his blood.

“He went into the hospital literally six hours after the interment of my mom,” said Jeb Bush, the Bush’s son, while speaking at Brown University. “But the guy is stronger than an ox, he’s back out of ICU and hopefully will be leaving the hospital on Friday.”

Wednesday afternoon, McGrath sent out a new statement that the President Bush is out of the intensive care unit and responding to treatments.

“He is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress,” he said in the statement.

“President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes. He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital," it read.

“I think it’s amazing it really shows that he loves his state, he loves Texas, loves the Rockets and setting a great example of pushing forward through adversity,” said Faran Fatehi, a Rockets fan who was on her way to the playoff game.

Some said they hope the news of the former president and his statement will help the Rockets win.

“It will inspire them and motivate them to fight and win the game tonight,” said Eric Babers.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.