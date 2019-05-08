Gator wrangled in Clear Lake neighborhood

Officials spent Wednesday morning wrangling an alligator in a Clear Lake neighborhood.

The giant reptile was reported about 8 a.m. near the intersection of Clear Lake City Boulevard and Garden Creek Way.

Houston police said officers were called to the scene after residents reported seeing the gator crawling down the street.

PHOTOS: Gator wrangled in Clear Lake

Video from SKY2 showed a man wrangling the writhing gator after he placed a towel over its head.

Several residents could be seen taking pictures and recording video of the spectacle.

In most cases, wranglers relocate gators someplace away from people before releasing them back into the wild.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.