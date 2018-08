HOUSTON - A soon to be Texas A&M University graduate is giving 'see you later alligator' a whole new meaning.

The graduation photos of Makenzie Noland include a real live alligator.

The pictures of the Aggie student and the 14-foot gator, known as Big Tex, were taken in the waters of Gator Country, where Noland interned.

Noland will graduate from A&M with a major in wildlife ecology.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.