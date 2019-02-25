Galveston wrecker driver killed in crash

GALVESTON, Texas - Authorities said a Galveston woman slammed into a state trooper’s vehicle and killed a wrecker driver who was standing nearby.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the feeder road of Interstate 45 south near Teichman Road on Saturday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a trooper pulled over a speeding vehicle on the road near the Galveston County Daily News. The trooper was searching the vehicle when a woman in a white SUV swerved off the road, slammed into the trooper's vehicle and killed the wrecker driver, Gary DuBose, who was standing nearby.

The driver of the SUV has been identified as 52-year-old Dianna Hoyler.

DPS said Hoyler was hospitalized and will face drunken driving charges. She has a warrant out for her arrest for intoxication manslaughter and having controlled substances in her possession.

The driver in the car that was pulled over was also hit and taken at UTMB Health.

Friends of DuBose told KPRC that he was, “a great man, very kind and will be greatly missed.”

