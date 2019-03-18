Future of Houston's public transportation: METRO's Moving Forward Plan wants to hear from you

HOUSTON - KPRC2 and Telemundo Houston will team up for a phone bank with METRO Wednesday about the future of transportation in our region.
METRO is currently gathering public input and sharing information with the public about its METRONext plan.
The $7.5 billion Moving Forward Plan, with more than 40 transit projects, was designed with the public's input to "provide more connections, improve speed and ease traffic congestion," according to METRO.
METRO will have bilingual representatives in our building to take calls from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to answer your questions. We will post the phone numbers for both English and Spanish here once the phone bank starts.
You can read more about the plan here.
Below is a list of upcoming meetings which the public is invited to attend:
Monday, March 18
City of Houston CIP Meeting – District G
7PM to 830PM | Tallowood Baptist Church, 555 Tallowood
Tuesday, March 19
City of Houston CIP Meeting – District E
630PM to 8PM | Space Center Houston Events Bldg, 1601 NASA Parkway
Cy-Fair Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon
12PM |
East Houston-Settegast 49/50 Super Neighborhood Council
630PM | Northeast Multi-Service Center - 9720 Spaulding Road
Wednesday, March 20
Bay Area Houston Transportation Partnership (BAYTRAN)
1130AM |
City of Houston CIP Meeting – District K
630PM to 8PM | FountainLife Center, 14083 S. Main
Thursday, March 21
Central Houston, Inc. Board of Directors Meeting
12PM |
City of Houston CIP Meeting – District E
630PM to 8PM | Kingwood Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods
Monday, March 25
City of Houston CIP Meeting – District H
630PM to 8PM | Moody Park Community Center, 3725 Fulton
OST Community Partnership
5:30PM | Palm Center – 5300 Griggs Road
Tuesday, March 26
City of Houston CIP Meeting – District A
630PM to 8PM | White Oak Conference Center, 7608 Antoine
METRONext Public Meeting
630PM to 830PM | Space Center Houston - 1601 E NASA Parkway (Special Events Building)
Wednesday, March 27
City of Houston CIP Meeting – District J
630PM to 8PM | Bayland Community Center, Bayland Community Center
METRONext Public Meeting
6PM to 8PM | St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - 501 Tidwell Road
Thursday, March 28
City of Houston CIP Meeting – District C
630PM to 8PM | Metropolitan Multiservice Center, 1475 W. Gray
East End District Open House
6PM to 730PM | 3211 Harrisburg
Saturday, March 30
Cy-Fair Wine Fair
5:30PM to 8:30PM | Cypress Village Station – Highway 290 and Skinner Road
Thursday, April 11
Houston Area Realtors Annual H-Town Day
Saturday, April 13
6th Annual Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival
3800-4000 Lyons Avenue
South Belt-Ellington Chamber of Commerce 4th Annual Family Fun Fest
3:30PM to 7:00PM | Clear Brook City Park – 911 Blackhawk Blvd.
Japan Festival Houston
Hermann Park – 6100 Hermann Park Drive
Sunday, April 14
Japan Festival Houston
Hermann Park – 6100 Hermann Park Drive
Friday, April 19
Greater OST/South Union Super Neighborhood Council
7:30PM | Palm Center – 5300 Griggs Road
Saturday, April 20
Hobby Area Management District Hobbyfest 2019
10AM to 4PM | Hobby Airport, East Ramp – 8402 Nelms Street
Or you can leave comments here.
Watch more in this YouTube video.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.