Future of Houston's public transportation: METRO's Moving Forward Plan wants to hear from you

HOUSTON - KPRC2 and Telemundo Houston will team up for a phone bank with METRO Wednesday about the future of transportation in our region.

METRO is currently gathering public input and sharing information with the public about its METRONext plan.

The $7.5 billion Moving Forward Plan, with more than 40 transit projects, was designed with the public's input to "provide more connections, improve speed and ease traffic congestion," according to METRO.

METRO will have bilingual representatives in our building to take calls from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to answer your questions. We will post the phone numbers for both English and Spanish here once the phone bank starts.

You can read more about the plan here.

Below is a list of upcoming meetings which the public is invited to attend:

Monday, March 18

City of Houston CIP Meeting – District G

7PM to 830PM | Tallowood Baptist Church, 555 Tallowood

Tuesday, March 19

City of Houston CIP Meeting – District E

630PM to 8PM | Space Center Houston Events Bldg, 1601 NASA Parkway

Cy-Fair Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon

12PM |

East Houston-Settegast 49/50 Super Neighborhood Council

630PM | Northeast Multi-Service Center - 9720 Spaulding Road

Wednesday, March 20

Bay Area Houston Transportation Partnership (BAYTRAN)

1130AM |

City of Houston CIP Meeting – District K

630PM to 8PM | FountainLife Center, 14083 S. Main

Thursday, March 21

Central Houston, Inc. Board of Directors Meeting

12PM |

City of Houston CIP Meeting – District E

630PM to 8PM | Kingwood Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods

Monday, March 25

City of Houston CIP Meeting – District H

630PM to 8PM | Moody Park Community Center, 3725 Fulton

OST Community Partnership

5:30PM | Palm Center – 5300 Griggs Road

Tuesday, March 26

City of Houston CIP Meeting – District A

630PM to 8PM | White Oak Conference Center, 7608 Antoine

METRONext Public Meeting

630PM to 830PM | Space Center Houston - 1601 E NASA Parkway (Special Events Building)

Wednesday, March 27

City of Houston CIP Meeting – District J

630PM to 8PM | Bayland Community Center, Bayland Community Center

METRONext Public Meeting

6PM to 8PM | St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - 501 Tidwell Road

Thursday, March 28

City of Houston CIP Meeting – District C

630PM to 8PM | Metropolitan Multiservice Center, 1475 W. Gray

East End District Open House

6PM to 730PM | 3211 Harrisburg

Saturday, March 30

Cy-Fair Wine Fair

5:30PM to 8:30PM | Cypress Village Station – Highway 290 and Skinner Road

Thursday, April 11

Houston Area Realtors Annual H-Town Day

Saturday, April 13

6th Annual Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival

3800-4000 Lyons Avenue

South Belt-Ellington Chamber of Commerce 4th Annual Family Fun Fest

3:30PM to 7:00PM | Clear Brook City Park – 911 Blackhawk Blvd.

Japan Festival Houston

Hermann Park – 6100 Hermann Park Drive

Sunday, April 14

Japan Festival Houston

Hermann Park – 6100 Hermann Park Drive

Friday, April 19

Greater OST/South Union Super Neighborhood Council

7:30PM | Palm Center – 5300 Griggs Road

Saturday, April 20

Hobby Area Management District Hobbyfest 2019

10AM to 4PM | Hobby Airport, East Ramp – 8402 Nelms Street

Or you can leave comments here.

Watch more in this YouTube video.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.