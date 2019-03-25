Funeral information released for Pearland librarian found shot to death

PEARLAND, Texas - A Houston police sergeant was taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of his wife.

Hilario Hernandez, 56, was arrested just south of Corpus Christi after Belinda Hernandez, 52, was found shot to death inside their Pearland home Saturday, police said.

Hilario Hernandez Jr., a sergeant with the Houston Police Department, was taken into custody in Kingsville, south of Corpus Christi, after being wanted in connection with a murder investigation, sources confirmed.

Police in Kingsville arrested Hilario Hernandez later Saturday and transferred him to the Brazoria County Jail.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted, “Our hearts go out to Belinda Hernandez, her children, friends & colleagues. Please keep them in your prayers.”

Belinda Hernandez was a librarian at the Shadycrest Elementary School and a longtime Pearland Independent School District employee.

Red roses sat in front of the school's sign Monday and grief counselors were on campus for those affected by Belinda Hernandez’s death.

The district released a statement saying:

“Mrs. Hernandez was a beloved, longtime employee who worked for Pearland ISD for 15 years. Pearland ISD will provide counselors for students and staff for as long as needed."

There is no word on if Hilario Hernandez has been relieved of duty.

According to her obituary, Belinda Hernandez will be laid to rest Saturday at 10 a.m. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

Belinda Hernandez leaves behind a son and daughter.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.