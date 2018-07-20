Friends remember apparent unintended target in deadly officer-involved shooting

PATTISON, Texas - Waller County authorities said it appears the man shot in a deadly raid was not the target of an investigation.

Friends and family of the man who was killed are in shock. LeNae Schulz cannot believe her best friend, landscaper Mickey Coy of Pattison, is gone.

“It was devastating because he was such a kind, generous, wonderful man and I’ve known him for 22 years,” Schulz said. “He’s been my best friend for 22 years and so it’s really hard to hear about it.”

Wednesday, Schulz said, Coy was shot and killed in Pattison. Authorities say it happened when a Waller County SWAT team was executing a search warrant at the home on Avenue I.

Records show investigators wanted to seize evidence connected to a child pornography investigation.

Friends said if you knew Coy, it didn't make sense.

“He’s always helping people,” Schulz said. "He loves his family, loves his grandchildren and his children and there is no way in heck that he would do that kind of stuff. That’s why all of us are really thinking somebody else did it.”

"From what we have learned it appears he was not the target of the search warrant," said Glenn Smith, Waller County's sheriff on Thursday.

KPRC obtained that search warrant and learned Coy was not named. Authorities wrote that an IP address connected to the home was linked to communications with an undercover agent and involved the sharing of lewd pictures of underage children.

The warrant reads in part:

"In light of these concerns, affiant request the Court's permission to seize at the search location all the computer hardware, software, and peripherals that are believed to potentially contain some or all of the contraband, and/or instrumentalities of a crime, and/or evidence tending to show that the defendant committed the offense of Possession of child pornography as described in the warrant, and to conduct an offsite search of these computer materials for such evidence."

Authorities said a SWAT team forced entry into Coy’s home Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. Investigators said Coy pointed his gun at a SWAT team member and that member opened fire killing him.

Another friend of Coy's told us his girlfriend told a different story.

“All they heard was loud banging, banging, banging and then they flew through the door,” said Lisa Lennox, a longtime friend and employee of Coy. “And (Coy) was walking out of the bedroom with his, you know he had a gun in his hand, and he said, ‘Call the police, call the police.’ And then he was shot."

Friends question why the operation turned deadly.

“Come to find out it was all about something on a computer?” Lennox said. “And why in the world would they need a SWAT team there and bust down a door?”

“He’s going to be missed so much,” Schulz said. “He’s going to be really missed. Like I said, I can’t say enough good things about him."

"We express our heartfelt sympathies to the family for this loss of life," Smith said.

On Wednesday, a grand jury will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

