Friends, family of 11-year-old Josue Flores react to new indictment

HOUSTON - For more than three years, many people have stopped at the memorial on James and Fulton streets in north Houston to pay their respects to a child killed while walking home from school.

In 2016, 11-year-old Josue Flores was slain and ever since that day, his family has been waiting for answers. Family and community members said after Andre Jackson was indicted in Flores’ murder, it brought a sense of relief.

Jose Vega, a representative for the Flores family, said that it has been a long struggle to get to this day.

“It is stressful, a lot of tears a lot of sadness and concern,” Vega said. “It has been three years too long. It is about time and it’s a sense of relief for them to know that he has actually been indicted.”

Stella Mireles Walters founded "Safe Walk Home" to protect other students after Josue was killed. She said she never gave up hope.

“We were just waiting, waiting for this day,” Walters said. “We knew in our hearts that this was the man, everything pointed to him, Andre Jackson.”

Vega said the indictment is a step forward but the fight to honor Josue isn’t over.

“We won’t stop until justice is served, we can’t celebrate yet. That is the point we are making,” Vega said.

