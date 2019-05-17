Free dental clinic to open in Houston on Friday, Saturday

HOUSTON - If you're in desperate need of dental care but haven't been able to afford it, Friday is your lucky day.

The Texas Dental Association is bringing more than 60 dentists to Houston to provide absolutely free dental care.

The Texas Mission of Mercy dental clinic will be open Friday and Saturday at the Emancipation Park gymnasium in the Third Ward.

“Our volunteer dental professionals’ primary focus is on relieving pain and preventing infection by providing extractions, fillings and cleanings. In limited cases, replacing missing front teeth or repairing partial dentures may be available to restore a smile,” said Judith Gonzalez, Director of TDA.

The free pop-up begins at 5 a.m. and is open to adults and children 8 years and up. The clinic operated on a first-come-first-served basis and will stop accepting patients once capacity is reached.

Services range from cleanings and X-rays to root canals.

