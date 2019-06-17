Fort Bend County officials address 'Sugar Land 95' cemetery following new legislation

The construction site in Fort Bend County where a cemetery was found.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Fort Bend leaders and officials will be holding a news conference to give an update on the legislation surrounding the Sugar Land 95 cemetery.

According to a news release, Gov. Greg Abbott signed new legislation that allows Fort Bend County to “own, operate and maintain the Sugar Land 95 cemetery.”

In 2019, the skeletal remains of 95 victims were found while digging at the grounds that were once the Imperial State Prison Farm site, according to the news release.

The 95 victims were victims of the convict leasing system, “which was used after the Civil War to replicate the oppression that existed under slavery.”

Officials are expected to discuss the future memorialization and reinternment of the victims.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.