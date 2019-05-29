Former VP, presidential hopeful Joe Biden hosts town hall in Houston

HOUSTON - Joe Biden, former vice president and presidential hopeful, was in the Bayou City on Tuesday for his first Town Hall.

Biden met with members of the American Federation of Teachers union and Houston Teachers Association in Houston on Wednesday evening and the focus was on education.

Biden unveiled his plan for education and said, if elected, he would raise wages for educators and triple Title 1 funding. He added that he wants to fix and simplify the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program to help teachers pay off student debt.

He also addressed mental health care in schools and said he would double the number of psychologists, guidance counselors, nurses and social workers in school.

