Former teacher, softball coach accused of sex with 15-year-old student

HOUSTON - A former Dickinson ISD teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Kristen Pike, a former Dickinson High School teacher and softball coach, is charged with improper relationship between an educator and student.

According to court documents, she is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student two years ago when he was in 10th grade.

The student told investigators there was sexual contact in a school classroom in 2016, court documents state.

Pike turned herself in to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office on Friday. She posted a $20,000 bond.

Dickinson ISD released a statement:

"A former Dickinson High School female teacher turned herself in to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, September 7, for allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a student in 2016. The teacher was employed by Dickinson ISD from August 2015 to June 2018 as a teacher and coach at Dickinson High School. Dickinson ISD was just made aware of the allegations earlier this month. The district immediately forwarded the information to CPS and law enforcement and is cooperating with authorities in the investigation."

