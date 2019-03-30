Former President George H.W. Bush's Houston office closes doors for final time

HOUSTON - It has been four months since we've said goodbye to former President George H.W. Bush. And now comes another moment to remember his deep connection.

President Bush's Houston office closed its doors for the final time Friday. It was an office used by him, and his staff for many years, located inside an office building on Memorial Drive near Chimney Rock. It was full of artifacts and mementos from his time as president and vice president.

Now, the office that served the 41st president for decades after the White House will serve a new purpose.

Spokeman of the George H.W. Bush office, Jim McGrath said the Houston office will serve as a satellite office for operations at the Bush Presidential Library in College Station.

