PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland police sergeant was arrested and charged with invasive recording, Pearland police said.

Jon Matherne, 52, has been employed with the city since 1996 and has since resigned from the department, officials said.

Police said Matherne was taken into custody and transported to the Brazoria County Jail, where he is being held on a $3,000 bond.

No other details were immediately available Wednesday.

