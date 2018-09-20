Food fight leads to police chase, bizarre standoff in north Houston

HOUSTON - A food fight at a restaurant Wednesday led to police chasing a vehicle and a bizarre standoff and arrest outside a northeast Houston home.

The incident began about 9:30 p.m. after police received reports of three women throwing sushi and water at each other at 6300 Westheimer Road.

Houston police said that when an officer arrived at the scene, one of the women tried to run over the officer with her vehicle as she left the scene.

“Fortunately, he was able to jump out of the way,” said Lt. Larry Crowson of the Houston Police Department.

Police said they chased the vehicle on the 610 Loop to Ella Boulevard. The driver pulled into the driveway of a home on Four Rivers Court and stopped, police said.

Video of the incident showed the woman refusing to get out of the car and using her phone as officers surrounded the vehicle. Police said they broke the driver’s side window and removed the woman from the vehicle.

“The officers used a shield and a window punch to punch out the driver’s window,” Crowson said. “They were then able to take the suspect out and take her into custody.”

The video showed that officers were forced to carry the woman, who was kicking and cursing at the officers, to a waiting patrol car.

“I’m going to keep kicking,” the woman said several times.

Officers bound her hands and feet and then lifted her into the patrol car.

Police said the woman was taken to jail for a mental evaluation.

The woman will likely be charged with evading arrest, and possibly assault on a police officer, investigators said.

VIDEO: Bizarre standoff and arrest in north Houston

WARNING: This video contains strong language.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.