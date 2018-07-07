Float Fest in San Marcos is one way to cool things off this summer

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Looking for a way to cool off this summer?

Take a trip to San Marcos to catch Float Fest at Cool River Ranch at 601 Dupuy Ranch Road on July 21 and 22.

The music festival features headliners such as Tame Impala, Bassnectar, Snoop Dogg and Modest Mouse this year.

The festival is unique in the sense that the festival grounds are next to the San Marcos River, allowing festival-goers to take a short ride up the river, jump in with a tube and float to the shows.

Here is a list of the performers:

Tame Impala

Bassnectar

Snoop Dogg

Modest Mouse

Run The Jewels

Glass Animals

Lil Wayne

Toadies

Cashmere Cat

White Denim

Bun B

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Joywave

The Suffers

Com Truise

Grandson

Blackillac

A Giant Dog

Mainman

The Wild Now

Bronze Whale

Vodi

For more information on camping and ticket options, click here.

