Flatulence, pinched nipples cited in workplace nightmare lawsuit from League City car salesman

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A car salesman at a League City AutoNation dealership is suing his former co-worker and the dealership’s parent company after he claims he faced a number of abuses -- including intentional flatulence and pinched nipples -- for more than a year.

Brett Bland filed the lawsuit against Jeremy Pratt and CT Motors, Inc., operating as AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway in League City.

Bland contends in the lawsuit that Pratt’s behavior included “constant taunting, inappropriate banter and making extremely crass, vulgar and rude comments to or at the expense of (Bland),” creating a “sexually hostile environment” at work and on social media.

Among other things, Bland claims Pratt “reinforced dominance over his subordinates by regularly entering their enclosed offices, intentionally passing gas, and then laughing as they were forced to breathe soiled air.”

The lawsuit says Pratt’s behavior was tolerated and that “open(ed) the door” to nastier behavior. Pratt himself, according to the lawsuit, warned that if anyone complained about him to the Human Resources Department, officials "wouldn't do anything because (he) had the director...'wrapped around his finger.'"

The lawsuit says Pratt was eventually fired after he sent a flyer to the entire AutoNation store insinuating that Bland was a sex offender, which he is not.

After Pratt’s termination, the lawsuit says Bland faced immediate retaliation in which he would be fired for not selling eight vehicles per month -- a policy that had not been in effect before the incidents with Pratt.

The lawsuit says, “AutoNation management continues to allow Pratt to loiter at the dealership” and that he continues to harass Bland and other former subordinates.

The lawsuit does not state a dollar figure Bland is seeking, but lists damages and court costs as relief.

The dealership declined to comment about the lawsuit to KPRC2.

