First Baptist Church of Humble reflects on anniversary of Hurricane Harvey

HUMBLE, Texas - The Southern Baptists of Texas Convention marked the year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey with a "Remembering Harvey" tour.

The group met in Humble on Sunday night for an evening of reflection and community.

State director of SBTC Scottie Stice said that relief team responded immediately to Rockport when Harvey blew ashore one year ago. He said that teams of volunteers scattered across the coast to provide meals, remove debris and help clean up homes.

“Our response last year started in Rockport, we then moved east to Houston and then Beaumont,” Stice said. “This weekend is full of emotions, but we want to focus on the recovery."

SBTC organized events this weekend in Rockport, Beaumont and Houston.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.