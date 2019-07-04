Fireworks cause large blaze at home near Klein

KLEIN, Texas - Fireworks caused a large fire Wednesday at a home near Klein.

The fire was reported about 11:50 p.m. at a home in the 6500 block of Kodes Clay Court.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze started in the garage when the homeowner placed used fireworks in a trash can on top of cardboard materials. The fireworks reignited and started a blaze that spread from the garage to the home.

“Used fireworks should be soaked in water and placed in a location far away from your home, such as the curb of the street,” said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen. “By doing this, reignition of the fireworks is greatly reduced.”

Fireworks are illegal in Houston and in the limited purpose annexation areas in Harris County. They are legal to use in unincorporated areas of Harris County.

Fines for illegal use of fireworks can range between $500 and $2,000 for each firework.

