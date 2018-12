HOUSTON - Firefighters have been trying to put out flames at a house that caught fire in southwest Houston.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at a single-story house on Chasewood Drive near Steeple Chase Road.

Multiple cars in the driveway also caught fire.

A firefighter was seen being placed inside an ambulance.

There is no word on the firefighter's condition or if anyone else was injured.

