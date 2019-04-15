Firefighters battle garage fire at boxing legend George Foreman's home in Huffman

HUFFMIN, Texas - A garage fire broke out at a home belonging to boxing legend George Foreman in Huffman, officials said.

The fire was reported around 9:48 p.m. in the 29000 block of Huffman Cleveland Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy smoke coming from a large garage connected to the mansion, officials said. Firefighters searched the home to find what was burning and extinguished the flames, officials said.

Houston firefighters responded to assist in putting out the flames.

Officials said firefighters set up fans to vent smoke from the garage as well as smoke that entered the home.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

