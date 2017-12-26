Fire rips through South Houston apartment building

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas - A fire destroyed several units early Tuesday at an apartment building in South Houston.

Residents of the building near Allen-Genoa Road and Avenue H said they started hearing smoke alarms sounding about 1 a.m.

George Leal, who interpreted for his father, said his family had been forced to move to the apartments after their first home was flooded during Hurricane Harvey. He said his father is worried the family will be forced to live in their car now.

“It used to get flooded really big and we were barely standing up after that and now this happened,” Leal said.

Many of the displaced residents said they did not have time to grab many belongings.

"It just (ran) through the attic and it, you know, got away from us so we called Pasadena and LaPorte to help us out," said Joel Ferguson with the South Houston Fire Department.

South Houston Fire said 25 to 30 apartments burned.



As a victim of Harvey, they've become sadly used to being displaced, but they're hoping for better luck in the new year.

The Red Cross arrived to the scene at 8 a.m. to provide residents with food and blankets to help them get by.

